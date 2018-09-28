Beyond The Minimum Wage Saga 

It is a known fact that according to labour law, wages for workers should be reviewed after every five years. Therefore, Nigerian workers have every right to demand for increased minimum wage as they are currently doing.

Again, President Mohammadu Buhari in his wisdom, last November, inaugurated a tripartite National Minimum Wage Committee, with a mandate to work out a fair and decent living wage for the Nigerian workers.

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, on several occasions assured the labour force that the federal government would announce the new minimum wage before the end of September. Sadly, typical of our leaders, it is two days to the end of September and government is not forthcoming with any good news.

So, the labour unions are justified in their actions of embarking on two weeks warning strike as that seems to be the only language our leaders understand. However, it is disheartening to see our labour leaders, especially the current ones, act only on issues of minimum wage.

Historically, trade unionism came into being as a result of workers’ protest over their maltreatment and underpayment by their employers. This development gave rise to the establishment of the International Labour Organisation (ILO) in 1919 with the treaty of Versailles which stands for the promotion of peace and justice.

Subsequently, various labour organisations sprang up in many countries with the main purpose of protecting members’ interests and improving wages, hours of work and working conditions for all.

Many of these organizations also carried out the responsibility of mobilizing people against bad government as well as galvanizing the people towards participation in governance.

Here in our country, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) have in the past championed the course of the workers effectively.

Many past leaders of NLC like the current APC national chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomole, ensured that the welfare of Nigerian workers was well protected. They fought against any anti-people policy or programme of the government.

Today, this strong leadership quality is lacking in the labour unions, both at the federal and state levels. That loud voice that speaks for numerous voiceless workers in the country is no longer being heard, especially since the inception of the current administration.

Many workers, both in the private and public sectors, are groaning due to harsh working conditions, yet nobody speaks for them. Workers in many states are being owed salaries, increments and allowances for several months.

Some workers’ salaries are being slashed for no justifiable reasons; others have been unjustly treated by their employers. Pensioners are not being paid, yet the reaction of the NLC has been deafening silence.

In 2012, when the immediate past administration of President Goodluck Jonathan increased petrol price from N65 per liter to N141 per liter, the organised labour mobilized workers for protest which lasted for about two weeks, forcing the government to make a u-turn. The pump price was later reduced to N97 per litre.

Incidentally, not too long ago, there was acute fuel scarcity in the country. The product reached a record price of N300.00 per liter, subjecting workers to untold hardship. What did the labour leaders do to address this?

The naira is daily being pummelled by the dollar, leading to the astronomical increase of prices of goods in the market. For instance, a bag of rice that sold for N9,000.00 last December now goes for N18,000.00, not to talk of electronic gadgets and other goods, both imported and homemade.

Two days ago, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) warned that the country’s economy may slip back into recession if urgent steps are not taken to strengthen the weak economy, including implementation of the 2018 budget. What effort has labour made to ensure that the naira is strengthened? Or do they think the solution to the problem is an increase in minimum wage as currently being advocated?

How do the labour leaders believe a wage increase in this present economic quagmire is a panacea to the workers’ economic dilemma? Time was when the minimum wage was N4,500.00 or even less, but workers lived comfortably on that because the value of the Naira was still high, the cost of living relatively low and the purchasing power of the naira was high.

Shouldn’t the NLC, therefore, be canvassing for policies and programmes that will improve the economy and strengthen the naira instead of asking that workers’ pockets be stuffed with thousands of worthless papers?

Again, how realistic is the demand for N56,000 or N90,000.00 minimum wage? This question has to be asked because many states are still grappling with the N18,000.00 minimum wage approved over five years ago.

While many states are yet to implement it, the few that have started find it difficult to continue payment, thus they approach the Federal Government for bail out. How conveniently can these states pay N56,000.00 or N90,000.00 minimum wage when they cannot pay N18,000.00?

Of course, the Labour law states that wages for workers should be reviewed after every five years but can we truly say that the country can shoulder that burden now? So, I think our labour leaders should try and be more reasonable in their demand.

While it is the desire of every worker that the economy improves and workers start receiving living wages, NLC leaders should start addressing weightier issues that have been ignored for so long. They should rise to the responsibility of protecting workers.

There are several companies which take workers for granted. Workers toil everyday to meet up with their official duties, many of them depend solely on wages that their suffering can earn and at the end of the month they are denied that for no justifiable reason.

These are the burdens one expects the leadership of the Nigeria labour to lift from workers’ shoulders. Only this way can they prove that they have workers’ interest at heart not by merely asking for wage increase.

Calista Ezeaku