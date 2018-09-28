16 Institutions For 2nd JAMB Football Tourney

Kwara State Commissioner for Sports and Youth Development, Alhaji Muideen Alalade, last Wednesday said that 16 tertiary institutions would participate in this year’s JAMB) football competition.

Alalade, who was represented by his Permanent Secretary, Ayobola Samuel, disclosed this at a news conference to herald the competition.

Tidesports source, reports that this year’s edition of the competition which started in 2017, will kick off on October 1, in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.

According to the commissioner, talents that will be discovered from the tournament would form the nucleus of the Nigerian Universities Games Association (NUGA) and Nigerian Polytechnic Games Association (NIPOGA).

The commissioner added that the Main Organising Committee (MOC) and the Technical Committee would look into raising a team each from the competition for the two bodies.

He explained that five universities, five colleges of education, four polytechnics and two innovative enterprising institutions, will make up of teams that will participate in this year’s competition.

Alalade said that cash prizes, medals and trophies would be given out to the first, second and third positions.

“The winner will receive N300,000, second N200,000 and third place N100,000.

“All the 32 matches of this competition will be played at the University of Ilorin `Sports Complex and the pitches of the Kwara State Football Academy from October 1 to Saturday October 6.

“The competition is classified as a grassroots sports development effort, and by this, institutions are expected to field bona fide students.

“They must have JAMB numbers and must not have played for either a professional or national league side in Nigeria.

“JAMB and the Inter-Collegiate Committee, comprising officials from NUGA, NIPOGA and WAPOGA, have provided the template for screening of players for this competition,” Alalade said.