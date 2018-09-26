Confed Cup: NFF President Backs Enyimba

Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) President, Amaju Pinnick has backed Enyimba to defeat Raja Casablanca in the semifinals of the 2018 CAF Confederation Cup and berth in the final.

The People’s Elephant advanced to the final four of the continental competition after completing a 5-1 aggregate win over Rwanda’s Rayon Sports this past weekend.

They will face the Moroccan giants over two legs on October 3 and 24, after Raja defeated CARA Brazzaville 3-1 on aggregate.

Pinnick, who was re-elected NFF president last week, said: “I want to commend the players and members of the technical staff for their endeavour in this competition so far.

“I watched their match against CARA Brazzaville in the group phase and I know the players and technical crew have great ambition and can go all the way to the final and do Nigeria proud by winning the Cup.

“Their next opponents, Raja Casablanca, are a tough act. But Enyimba have the players and the technical team to plot victory and all they require is strong self-belief to conquer the Moroccans.

“I appeal to all Nigerian football fans and football stakeholders to give the club necessary support to make us smile, as the only Nigerian club left in continental club competition this year.

“I want to specially praise the efforts of the chairman of the club, Chief Felix Anyansi-Agwu, who is a ranking Member of the NFF Executive Committee. The man deserves honour as he has done so much for Nigerian Football.

“I recall he has been with the team for the past 20 years and led them to the two CAF Champions League titles they have won for Nigeria.”

Should Enyimba advance, they will face either Egypt’s Al Masry or DR Congo giants AS Vita in the final in late November and early December.