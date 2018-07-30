Youth Seek Buhari’s Impeachment

A pressure group, the Niger Delta Youth Coalition (NDYC) has appealed to the two arms of the National Assembly to commence necessary process towards impeaching President Muhammadu Buhari.

National Coordinator of NDYC, Prince Emmanuel Ogba who made appeal, equally called on youths across the nation to massively mobilise and vote out Buhari-led administration in the interest of the nation.

Ogba, said the call has become imperative following the precarious and pitiable situation Nigerians have found themselves under the leadership of Buhari.

He accused Buhari of failing in all the electioneering promises he made to Nigerians.

He promised to end the scourge of Boko Haram to redeem the national economy, to bring down the price of petroleum products, square Dollar with Naira. But what do we have today?

“Nigerians are plunged in an economic quagmire never known in the history of the country. Dollar and Naira exchange rate is astronomically high, never known in the history of the nation.

“Boko Haram and killings by Fulani herdsmen take daily toll such that citizens are hauled down in scores like worthless worms in their own country.

“Embarrassing enough, Buhari appeared to be under hallucination and spell.

“We can no longer continue to accept this unacceptable situation the nation has been subjected to. The only option we have is to help our helpless President by urging National Assembly to impeach him and his vice or mobilise and vote him out in the forthcoming national election”, Ogba said.

The youth leader expressed fear that if Buhari is allowed to remain in office beyond 2019, the nation might become extinct, adding that youths who have been totally abandoned by the Buhari administration and who should be the hope of the future would be the worst losers.

“Time is now. The concern should be beyond party, tribe, religion or class for the terrible effects of Buhari misrule affect all”, the youth leader said.

Chris Oluoh