Wike Predicts More Defections

The Governor of Rivers State, Chief Nyesom Wike has predicted that more defections of top members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) party will greet the political scenes of the country soon.

Wike made the prediction, Saturday while addressing journalists after inspection of some on-going projects in both Obio/Akpor and Port Harcourt Local Government Areas of the state.

The governor who linked the gale of defections rocking APC in recent time to failures of the APC-led federal government said federal government runs on vindictiveness, intimidation, and illegality and has decried Nigerians the dividends of democracy.

Wike said, “politics is all about alignments and realignments. We expected these defections, knowing that the ruling party at the national level has completely failed the people.

“It is not hidden that even when they had majority in the two chambers of the National Assembly, they never had it easy because their representatives knew the APC has nothing to offer the people”.

The governor assured Nigerians of a better alternative to APC, stressing that PDP is working round the clock with all stakeholders to put an end to APC federal government in 2019.

He inspected Elelenwo-Akpajo Road, Construction of Judges Quarters and the Mile 1 market project.

Wike, last Tuesday, attended the celebration ceremony of the 40 years of legal practice of Hon O.C.J Okocha (SAN) organised by Okpo Club of Nigeria (Association of Ikwerre Lawyers Worldwide) an the inaugural Okpo Club Awards.

The event attracted seasoned legal practitioners, politicians, traditional rulers and top government officials.

He said as a legal giant, OCJ Okocha deserves the honour of the people and noted that the celebrant had mentored young lawyers.

He said, “this is 40 years of successful law practice. I commend Chief OCJ Okocha for mentoring young lawyers to be worthy legal practitioners.

Former Rivers State Governor, Sir Celestine Omehia described the celebrant as a living icon who has contributed to the development of the state.

In his remarks, Chief Okocha said he will remain committed to the promotion of access to justice and the rule of law and to remain as a source inspiration to others to join the legal profession.

Okocha assured that he will continue to join other lawyers and members of the bench to enhance the independence of the judiciary.

A book titled: “Opening and Enriching the channels of justice in the Nigerian society”, written in honour of the celebrant was launched at the event.

High point of the occasion was the conferment of Wike with the prestigious Dr Obi Wali Prize for leadership by the Okpo Club of Nigeria.

Last Wednesday, the weekly state Executive Council meeting also held in the Executive Council Chambers of the Government House, Port Harcourt.

Outcome of the meeting was not made known to the press as there was no press briefig after the event.

Chris Oluoh