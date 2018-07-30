NITDA To Establish ICT Innovation Hub In Zones—DG

The National Information Technology and Development Agency (NITDA), is to establish ‘ICT Innovation Hub’ in each of the six geo-political zones of the country.

The Director-General of the agency, Dr Isa Aliyu Pantami, disclosed this at the inauguration of one of the ‘ICT Innovation Hubs’ in Katsina.

He said establishing the facility was necessary so as to encourage digital innovation as well as to reduce unemployment especially among the youth for the development of the country.

‘’Our role is to ensure Information Technology enables every sector of our economy, creates jobs through ICT innovations, develop techno-entrepreneurship and eventually brings about the kind of digital transformation as in developed nations.

‘’Therefore, we must encourage and empower our talented youths to take advantage of the digital era having lost the opportunity of the industrial age.

‘’Africa, with 15 per cent of the world population, cannot afford to miss the opportunities of the digital age,’’ he said.

He said that ICT Hub would also assist to enhance Small scale and Medium Enterprises which serve as engine of economic growth of the country.

‘’It is these realities that informed our decision to establish ICT Innovation Hub in each of the six geo-political zones of the country as pilot scheme.

‘’It is also a strategic move to support the federal government’s commitments to addressing unemployment by making ICT tools available for the youths to encourage and promote digital innovation and job creation in Nigeria,’’ he said.

He said NITDA established the Innovation Hub in Katsina State to serve the entire North West because of the commitments the state had shown in ICT development and for the fact that Katsina is among the states with high number of productive youths.

Pantami said the centre would serve all tertiary institutions within the zone as well as other sectors of the economy.

He urged all stakeholders to continue to join hands with the agency in its efforts of evolving Africa and Global digital transformation.

In his remarks, Governor Aminu Masari, said that the agency in collaboration with the state government had trained 34 youths on basic certificate in ICT.

Masari, represented by the Secretary to the Secretary to the State Government, Dr Mustapha Inuwa, said that government would continue to partner with similar agencies for technological advancement of the state.