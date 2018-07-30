Nine Feared Dead In Boat Mishap

About Nine persons are feared dead following a boat mishap along Abonnema Wharf/Bakana Creek.

The Tide gathered that 25 passengers were on board the Bakana bound boat when the incident happened, last Saturday.

However, 15 persons had been rescued while nine are still unaccounted for.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of Degema Local Government Area, Tony Philmore has confirmed the mishap.

In a related development, the Chairman of the Abonnema Wharf Community Development Committee (CDC), Taribo Benson were headed to Bakana community in Degema Local Government Area for a burial ceremony when the incident occurred.

The Community Development Committee chairman urged the marine police to arrest the boat driver for questioning, noting that every marine operator must equip his boat, avoid over-loading and ensure that life-vests were available for passengers to stem mishap-related deaths.

Meanwhile, Spokesman of the State Police Command, Nnamdi Omoni, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), confirmed the incident to journalists.

Omoni could not ascertain the number of casualties involved, but added that a search for the remaining occupants were ongoing.