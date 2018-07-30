NGO Calls On Ogonis To Encourage Investors

President of Ogoni Liberation Initiative (OLI), Mr Prince Faabeke has called on the people of Ogoni to encourage investors to come to the communities to create jobs for the youth and develop the area.

Faabeke made the call during a sensitisation programme organised by his initiative last Saturday in Bori, Khana Local Government Area of the state.

He pledged that the youth group would continue to support legitimate struggle that would remediate oil impacted sites in Ogoni communities.

“Our focus is to bring development to Ogoni and I want everyone to know that Ogoni land is not all about an isolated land, but it is part of Nigeria as well, so we are open up for anything that would create job opportunities to the youth, that would reposition all the youth and would empower the youth.

“This is why we go to the oil impacted communities to access the level of devastation and come up with reports on how we can move Ogoni forward,” Faabeke added.

He called for unity among the people of Ogoni land, noting that stakeholders in the area do away with discordant voices as it does not bring about unity and development among the people and society.

He charged the youth of the area to remain peaceful and calm and to never allow any politician to influence them to engage in acts of violence and criminality that would negatively affect their lives and peaceful co-existence.

Susan Serekara-Nwikhana