The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) last Friday in Abuja said it had noted some media reports arising from a BBC documentary on one of its national team coaches.
Tidesports source reports that the documentary was on the chief coach of the senior men’s national team, Salisu Yusuf.
“For now, the NFF has commenced preliminary investigation into the matter to assist the Committee on Ethics and Fairplay,” NFF’s Director of Communications, Ademola Olajire, said in a statement.
Tidesports reports that the documentary has Yusuf receiving some cash from some undercover player agents in relation to ensuring some players were picked to play for the Super Eagles.
This had happened ahead of the 2018 Championship of African Nations (CHAN) which was held in Morocco and where the Eagles finished as runners-up.
NFF Acknowledges Video On Yusuf
