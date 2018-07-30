LG Chairman Harps On Service, Dev

The Chairman of Gokana Local Government Area of Rivers State, Hon Paul Vidag Kobani, has charged the newly appointed principal officers of the council to be committed to service and the promotion of peace and development in the area.

Kobani gave the charge in Kpor, headquarters of the area, while swearing in some principal officer of the council recently.

He urged the appointees to see their assignments as an opportunity to serve the people, and galvanise Gokana to greater heights of development.

The council chairman also called on communities in Gokana to embrace peace and shun acts that will lead to the breakdown of law and other in the area.

“Gokana needs peace for development to take place. As a government we are committed to securing lives and properties in the area, and I want every community, every individual in Gokana to embrace the peace process so that sustainable development can take place in the area”, he said.

Speaking on behalf of the principal officers, the Chief of Staff to the council, Tammy Barikula thanked the chairman for his confidence in their abilities to serve the people.

He described the opportunity as a call to service and assured the commitment of the newly sworn in officers to discharge their duties creditably.

Barikula called on the people of Gokana to support the chairman in his development objectives by embracing peace.