Kwara APC Rejects Dissolution, As FG Directs Appointees To Resign

The Kwara State chapter of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has rejected the dissolution of its executives by the Minister of Information and Culture,Alh Lai Mohammed, saying that he does not have the locus standi.

This is contained in a press statement issued yesterday by the state publicity secretary of the party Alhaji Sulyman Buhari to journalists in Ilorin, in his reaction to the dissolution of the party executives in the state by the minister.

The state publicity secretary of the All Progressives Congress,Alh Sulyman Buhari,said in the press statement: “The Ishola Balogun-Fulani led State Executive Committee of the APC is a product of law and due process.

“It was an executive duly inaugurated by the NEC of the APC as the authentic and legitimate. It’s not a jankara executives that Lai Mohammed and his other irrelvant Abuja-based colleagues wanted unsuccessfully to foist on the party during the last congress.

“Alhaji Lai Mohammed lacks the locus to call for the dissolution of the lawfully elected members of the State Executive Committee of the APC in Kwara.

He is neither a member of the State Executive Committee nor a member of the APC National Executive Committee. “Worst still, he’s not recognised as a leader of the party even in his Oro ancestral home, how much more across Kwara State.

A man that did not attend the last congresses of the APC nor vote during the process does not have the standing to call for the dissolution of the executives that lawfully emerged from that process.

“The tragedy of a character like Lai Mohammed is that they forgot that we are in a democracy where the rule of law reigns supreme.

No matter how much they try, the only lawfully recognised executives of the APC in Kwara State at the moment is the Balogun Fulani led executives. No amount of name calling and blackmail can change that.”