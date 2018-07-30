INEC Holds PHALGA III Bye-Election, Aug 18

The Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC) in Rivers State, says it has concluded plans to conduct bye election for the vacant position of Port Harcourt Constituency III in the State House of Assembly.

INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner, Oboh Efanga disclosed this while speaking with newsmen in a press briefing at his office at the weekend.

He said the bye election to fill the vacant position vacated by its former occupant, Hon Victor Ihunwo, now mayor of Port Harcourt, would be conducted on August 18, 2018.

The INEC boss explained that the need for the bye election, followed a notification from the speaker of the State House of Assembly, Hon Ikunyi-Oaji Ibani on the vacated position.

He noted that the exercise was in line with constitutional provision which states that bye election should be conducted to fill in any vacant position in a state House of Assembly within 30 days of receipt of the notice.

Efanga said the commission has scheduled a meeting with political parties and other relevant stakeholders tomorrow (Tuesday 30th July 2018) to discus modalities for the bye election.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner also hinted that the distribution of permanent voter’s card was still ongoing across the 23 Local Government Areas of Rivers State.

He described the ongoing process as a mop up exercise to avail those who have attained 18 years and above the opportunity to register and obtain their Permanent Voter Cards.

Efanga disclosed that of the about 69 million registered voters across the country, Rivers State have 2.5 million registered voters.

He restated the commitment of INEC to carry out its duties in line with statutory regulations.

