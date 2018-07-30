Ikpeazu Okays Reconstruction Work At Enyimba Stadium

Abia State Governor, Chief Okezie Ikpeazu has expressed satisfaction with the level of reconstruction work at the Enyimba Stadium, under the remodeling project of the state government.

Ikpeazu made this known on Friday while addressing newsmen after inspecting the progress of work at the stadium in Aba.

He said that the project was initiated to transform the stadium to a world class, adding that the Confederation of African Football (CAF) would visit the facility for reaccreditation.

“It is better now, it is more beautiful and more digital, we think it has met world standard, the new 23 restrooms that are being built have been designed taking into consideration those with disability.

“The work that is going on indicates that the target will be met.

“The bottom line is that we want top quality work in everything we do in the stadium, we may also have to provide some facilities for indoor games like handball, tennis,” Ikpeazu said.

He said the state had a strong grassroots sports programme.

Ikpeazu said that the state was beginning to make economic statement using sports and described it as a good development.

“Abia is known for soccer, handball, boxing, tennis, athletics and even sprints and we are going very strong in sprints.

“We have soccer ambassadors that represent the country and most of them are investing in football academies springing up all over the state.

“This means that no matter the number of people interested in soccer, the capacity to bring them up to date and expose them to world standard is available,” he said.

Ikpeazu assured that reconstruction work at the stadium would be completed soon as the facility would be inaugurated on August 28.