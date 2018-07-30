Group Warns Against Political Violence In Ogoni

A group under the aegis of Association of Retired Senior Military and Para-Military Officers of Ogoni, (ARMPOO) has warned against the onslaught of politically motivated violence and other forms of social vices in Ogoni land.

The group which gave the warning during the formal opening of its corporate office in Bori ,headquarters of Khana Local Government Area, vowed to use its platform to fight against in- security in the area.

Speaking at the ceremony, Coordinator of the body, Rear Admiral Nicholas Bakpo, (rtd) said the association was a child of necessity with the mandate of fighting against the menace of kidnapping, cultism and political violence in Ogoni.

He pointed out that the prevalence of violence and insecurity in Ogoni had made the land unsafe for any meaningful development.

Bakpo cautioned politicians against the use of Ogoni sons as political things, noting that such tendency was a sign of debasement in any given society.

He stated that the body will work with such critical stakeholders in Ogoni land as religious leaders, traditional rulers, and the security agencies to ensure that sustainable peace returns to Ogoni.

Bakpo said, “Ogoni is in dire need of development, there are only two banks in Bori, the headquarters of Khana LGA, none in Gokana and Tai, and a few in Eleme because of its proximity to the state capital. The importance of peace and security to private sector participation in Ogoni development cannot be over emphasized”.

Unveiling the corporate office of the body, the Chairman of Khana, Hon Lateh Loolo, commended the association for their vision towards promoting peace and security in Ogoni land.

The Chairman who was represented by the Vice Chairman of the council at the event, Dr Leton Ekoro, assured the council’s commitment, to partner with the body in promoting peace in the area.