Federation Satisfied With Team’s Performance At AYG – Official

Member of the technical committee, Nigeria Hockey Federation (NHF) Fatai Atanda, at the weekend scored the performance of Nigeria’s hockey contingent to the African Youths Games (AYG) in Algiers high.

Atanda told newsmen in Abuja, that both the male and female teams were exceptional in their performances in spite not qualifying for the Youth Olympics.

He particularly extolled the team spirit of the country’s male team which he said was inspiring.

“Our boys were just unlucky because Zambia that qualified eventually was earlier beaten 2-0 by us.

“ Our girls did their best in spite the fact this is their first international outing,” Atanda said.

The hockey official explained that the male team was very promising in almost all their games.

He said that the team had a bright future, as “age is on their side, and with good coaches like Baba Ndana, they will go places.’’

It would be recalled that the Nigerian male hockey team on July 26 lost 3-2 to Kenya in the third place match.

South Africa had earlier beaten them 5-2 in the semifinals, which ended their dream of qualifying for Youth Olympics in Argentina.

Zambia and South Africa are qualifiers for the Youth Olympics.