Ekweremadu Decries Killings In Nigeria

Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu at the weekend expressed dismay over the incessant killing going on in Nigerian, saying he wants a peaceful country where people can go about their businesses without molestation.

The deputy senate preident, who was a former Speaker of the ECOWAS Parliament, spoke when thousands of his supporters trooped out to receive him in Enugu after the alleged blockade of his residence by some security operatives in Abuja.

He expressed displeasure that people had continued to lose their lives in many parts of country, stressing that he wanted a situation where people would be free to do their business.

He frowned at disobedience to court orders and rule of law in the country, insisting that dialogue remains a part of democracy.

Ekweremadu, who represents Enugu West Senatorial District in the National Assembly, said it was unfortunate that those of them who wanted the right thing done were being molested.

He, however vowed that he would continue to struggle for right things to be done despite the persecution and expressed hope that at the end they would emerge victorious.