Customs Intercepts Contraband Worth N1.1BN In 3 Weeks

The Federal Operations Units, Zone “A” of the Nigeria Customs Services said it has intercepted goods worth over N1.1billion between June 13th, and 24th July, 2018.

The enforcement arm of the service said that the Units also recovered N67,375.070.05 revenue for the government in the course of the seizures made within the period under review.

Showcasing the seizures to journalists at the Command’s warehouse in Lagos, the Customs Area Controller, Federal Operations Units (CAC), Compt. Mohammed Uba, said while some of the items were intercepted along Ijebu Ode expressway, in Ogun State, others were evacuated from Oluwalogbon motors in Ikeja, Lagos based on credible information.

The Customs boss noted that the items had Duty Paid value (DPV) of N1, 120,714,338.12.

According to him, the seized items include 21 exotic cars, 9, 504 bags of foreign parboiled rice, 436 jerry cans of vegetable oil, 333 cartons of frozen poultry, and 198 pieces of used tyres.

Uba said ten suspects were arrested in connection with all the seizures, adding that some had been released on Administrative bails while the rest were still held up in the service detention facility.

Mohammed explained that the officers intercepted an Iveco Truck with registration number, LAM 283 LG, along Ijebu Ode road carrying 498 cartons of CSP Codeine Cough syrup 100 ml with each carton containing 200 bottles.

He said the substance is valued at N190, 200.000.00 with two suspects in its custody.

According to him, “The substance and the suspects would be handed over to the National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) for further investigation and prosecution.

“Also, two containers were seized while 1/40 foot container, with No. PCIU 922650/8, was seized for carrying 525 bales of second hand clothing, and used motor cycles declared in SGD

“A forty foot container with number PCIU871664/5 was seized for carrying eleven jumbo bales of jeans, 365 cartons of new clippers, 145 cartons of new bags as against adhesive dressing declared.

“Within the period under review, we have also recovered N67, 375,000.00, and

ten suspects have been arrested in connection with these 142 seizures,” he said.

Nkpemenyie Mcdominic