Customs Intercepts Container Load Of Military Uniforms

The Public Relations Officer, Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Mr Joseph Attah says the service seized a container load of military uniforms and other items last Friday along Aba- Port Harcourt road.

Attah, who said this in a statement last Friday in Abuja noted that exami-nation of the container was conducted in the presence of the owner’s representative.

“The roving team of the Federal Operations Unit (FOU), Zone C seized a container with registration number MRSU 3040288 found to carry military uniforms and other items along Aba- Port Harcourt road.

“ The container was taken to Owerri where proper examination in the presence of the representative of the owner revealed the followings, 11 bales containing new sets of sawn military camouflage.

“ Each bale contains 400 pairs of sawn military camouflage, 15 cartons containing Altama combat boots each carton contains 20 pairs and some sacks of made up garments.

“ Seven wooden furniture kitchen cabinets, 337 packs of new foreign tiles made in China, 27 medical equipment made in China, 34 rolls of water hose made in China and some household items,” Attah said.

According to him, the Comptroller in charge of FOU, Zone C, Ahmed Azarema said the owner’s representative had been detained.

Attah said investigation to unravel all those connected to the crime had already commenced.