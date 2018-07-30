Council Chairman Prioritises Youth Empowerment

The Chairman of Akuku-Toru Local Government Area of Rivers State, Hon. Roland Sekibo has said that his administration will give priority attention to the engagement of youths in creative ventures and enterprise development.

Sekibo stated this at Abonnema, Headquarters of the Local Government Area, during the monthly sanitation exercise in the area.

Describing the youths as the active population in any given economy, he stressed the need for practical engagement of the youths in economic activities to promote self-reliance.

He assured that his administration will provide incentives for youths to acquire and apply basic skill to earn a decent living and cautioned youths against involvement in crime and other social vices.

On the sanitation exercise, the chairman expressed satisfaction over the turnout of residents of the area in the exercise.

He explained that sanitation exercise in the area was not restricted to monthly conduct as the council has made it a mandatory practice on daily basis.

The council boss disclosed that the Akulga has already engaged 500 youths to carry out daily sanitation exercise in the Local Government Headquarters and its environs.

He cautioned against indiscriminate dumping of refuse in the area, noting that waste bins would be provided for waste disposals.

He urged the people of the area to imbibe the culture of cleanliness to avert disease and epidemic outbreak in the area.

The chairman also restated the council’s commitment to the promotion of peace and development of the LGA.

Taneh Beemene