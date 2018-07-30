Commissioner Declares Open Tourism Expo In Calabar

The Cross River State Commissioner for Culture and Tourism Development, Mr. Eric Anderson, has declared open, the Niger Delta Tourism Expo with the theme; “Niger Delta Beyond Oil”: Tourism, A Key for Sustainable Development”, at the Conference and Entertainment Hall of Tinapa Lakeside Hotel, Calabar.

Anderson said the theme of the expo is in tandem with Senator Ben Ayade’s developmental policy, regarding non reliance on crude oil.

“Over the years, oil in the Niger Delta region has not been much of a blessing as it is intended to be, so we have to look for other ways to diversify the economy and tourism is one of them. As the host of this expo, Cross River State welcomes you all and is encouraging investment from within and outside Nigeria, creating a level ground for the private sector to fully participate in developing attractions with the state and around the Niger Delta”, he said.

The Events Coordinator, NDTE, Mr. Ubong Ekpe, said the drive behind the expo, is to change the perception associated with the Niger Delta as being a place of hostility, militancy, youth restiveness and incessant kidnappings.

Ekpe added that “this expo is telling the world that we have more than just crude oil to offer the international market. Our tourism and cultural potentials need to be explored and so we are calling on Africa and the world to come to the Niger Delta and invest in tourism. We are using tourism as a driver to promote unity, peace and progress, in the region. “

The Deputy Zonal Coordinator, Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation, South-South Zone, Mr. Ogozi Bassey Ekoh, said the expo, which promises to be enlightening will shift minds to see tourism as more sustainable than crude oil.

Familiarization tour of exhibition boots, group photographs and cocktail at the Crafts Village, were high points of the event.

The 3-day event featured lectures, training, awards and more.

Friday Nwagbara, Calabar