Coach Wants S’Eagles’ Technical Crew Retained

The head coach of Spark Football Club of Gure in Khana Local Government Area, Rivers State, Lodee Beesor has called on the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to retain the present technical crew of the Super Eagles.

He made the call at the weekend in an exclusive interview with Tidesports during a novelty football match played in honour of late Sergent Nwibani at Community Primary School Field, Gure Town in Khana Local Government Area.

Beesor stated that the Super Eagles put in their best during the World Cup in Russia, adding that if the technical crew is retained they would do well in their next competition.

“Continuity is one big area that football owners should take note of “, he said.

The former grassroots football player and Captain of Spark FC of Gure explained that within the short period the technical crew headed by Gerrot Rohr qualified the country to World Cup and played good friendly matches.

The Super Eagles was in group with Iceland, Argentina and Croatia but failed to pass the group stage.

According to him, with the experience gathered from the World Cup in Russia, the technical crew would learn from their mistakes.

He commended the Eagles, saying that, the team was young team and If kept together they would do well.

Kiadum Edookor