Why We Dumped APC -Mpigi

The member repre-senting, Tai/Eleme/ Oyigbo Constituency in the Federal House of Representatives, Hon Barry Mpigi has said that he and his other colleagues decided to dump the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to salvage Nigeria’s political future.

Mpigi, who spoke with newsmen in Port Harcourt last Wednesday , said his former party, the APC, was embroiled in crisis and lacked a clear sense of direction.

“The APC is in confusion and has nothing to offer for the emancipation of Nigeria, we decided to return to PDP because, the PDP offers hope for the political future of the country. It is regrettable that the APC has decided to follow the path of political perdition and they have failed Nigerians”.

On the 2019 governorship election in Rivers State, Mpigi maintained that the APC lacked the coordination and capacity to win the governorship election of the state.

“We have 4,432 units, 319 wards and 23 local government areas in the state, and Governor Wike has performed very well .in the transformation of all parts of the state. The governor’s achievements within the last three years speak volumes for him, he does not need to campaign”.

He disclosed that Rivers people were already convinced of Wike’s commitment to quality service delivery in the state and as such, are very vigilant against the antics of the APC in the state.