Why Nigeria Needs Restructuring – Dogara

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Yakubu Dogara, has said that restructuring is the way forward for Nigeria to develop and realise its true potentials.

Dogara disclosed this when he received a delegation from Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum comprising leaders of Afenifere, Ohanaeze Ndi-Igbo, Pan Niger Delta Forum and Middle Belt Forum, led by Chief Ayo Adebanjo, last Wednesday.

He, however, noted that disagreements might emerge during the deliberation process but insisted that, that is how progress can be made.

Speaking on why he supports restructuring, the Speaker said it would make Nigeria more productive but there must be a consensus among leaders of all regions of the country on the best ideas and formula to undertake the process in a way that it will benefit all parties.

“Restructuring, for most of us, is something that we must undertake as a country and I am not saying this because I want to please you because our leader, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, strongly made a case for restructuring.

“I am saying so because there is no enlightened person at this time, on the streets of Nigeria that will fault the idea of restructuring. None. Maybe, it was because of the way it was presented and packaged that led to fear for certain sections of this country. Obviously, you should understand that.

“But the truth is that, if you look at it, what was the real reason for the formation of Nigeria, for bringing together all these regions to form Nigeria? You begin to assess whether we have realized 20 per cent, 30 per cent, 40 per cent or 50 per cent of the purpose for this amalgamation that formed Nigeria.

“If the answer is that we are not close to our peers, we have not even realized 30 percent of why the regions were amalgamated, that shows that something is wrong. You do not need to go further to investigate whether something is wrong with Nigeria, you do not need to be told that something is wrong.

“Where are our peers, for instance, countries that are endowed with the same kind of resources that we have, both the natural and human resources that we have? Where are they and where are we? That shows that something is wrong, whether we like it or not.”