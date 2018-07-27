Rivers Monthly Sanitation Exercise Holds, ’Morrow

The Sole Administrator of Rivers State Waste Management Agency (RIWAMA), Bro. Felix Obuah, has announced that this month’s State-wide Sanitation exercise will hold tomorrow, July 28, 2018, across the 23 Local Government Areas of the State from 7am – 10am.

In a statement, the RIWAMA Sole Administrator said there will be strict restriction of human and vehicular movements during the RIWAMA Sole Administrator enjoined all Local Government Chairmen in the 23 Local Government Councils of the State to ensure full participation of the people in their respective council areas.

Bro. Obuah also appealed to security agencies to strictly enforce the restriction of human and vehicular movement order during the period of the exercise across the State.

The Sole Administrator also enjoined all Rivers people and those living and doing business in the State to comply accordingly by using the period to clean their environment and surroundings as defaulters will face the wrath of the law.

He urged owners of trucks (individuals and corporate organisations) to make available their trucks for evacuation of wastes that would be generated during the period of the sanitation exercise.

While urging the people of the State to support Governor Nyesom Wike’s vision of a clean and safe environment, Bro. Obuah reiterated the uncompromised commitment of the Agency (RIWAMA) in ensuring that Port Harcourt regained its Garden City status as well as having a healthy and clean State for the citizenry.