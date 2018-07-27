Okah Chides Wike’s Critics

Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Barrister Emma Okah has chided critics of the State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, noting that their criticisms are unconstructive.

Reacting to comments made by former Commissioner for Youths in the State, Owene Wonodi, that Governor Wike’s projects were, “ a window dressing and refurbishing of projects executed by the immediate past administration in Rivers State”, Okah dismissed the allegations as childish and inconsequential.

He pointed out that Wike’s development strides in all sectors of the Rivers economy were unprecedented, describing the comments as ridiculous.

“If they don’t see the good works of the Governor in road construction, provision of medical facilities, building of schools, opening of the rural areas, then, shame unto them. I owe them no apology for choosing to be blind and may they remain blind”.

The commissioner stated that Governor Wike’s achievements have continued to endear him to critical stakeholders, most of whom have rewarded him with prestigious laurels”, Commenting on the claims of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to win the 2019 general elections in the state, Okah said such claims were self-serving and wishful thinking.

He predicted the party’s collapse as Nigeria has rejected it because it has nothing to offer.

“ There is no way the APC will return to power in 2019. Their chances of winning any credible election in Nigeria are rapidly being eroded. It will be foolhardy for anybody to think that the strength of yesterday can be the energy of today. The APC is already fading out of the country’s political scene”, he said.

Okah urged Rivers people to remain steadfast and supportive of the Peoples Democratic Party to ensure the continued development of the state.