Obaseki Tasks Corps Members On Leadership

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State yesterday charged corps members posted to the state to use their service year to lay a solid foundation on how to become self-reliant and successful future leaders.

Obaseki gave the charge in Okada, near Benin, during the swearing-in ceremony of the 2018 batch ‘B’ corps members where he was represented by the state Commissioner for Information, Mr Paul Ohonbamu.

He urged them to adequately equip themselves towards becoming employers of labour by taking seriously the entrepreneurship training programmes and other activities of the scheme to enrich their managerial knowledge.

The governor encouraged them to make new friends as well as to have a better understanding of their host communities.

Earlier in his opening remarks, NYSC State Coordinator, Mr Adebayo Ojo, said a total of 1,882 corps members were duly registered by midnight of Wednesday, adding that the figure comprised 890 males and 992 females.

He noted that in spite of the seeming inadequate facilities, the corps members had not only adjusted to camp life but have also shown keen interest in all camp activities.

He further said that during the orientation programme, the corps members would go through lectures on topical issues, physical trainings, drills, skill acquisition and entrepreneurship training.

According to him, the corps members will be posted to specific areas of critical need for the enhancement of rural healthcare delivery, education, agricultural development and rural infrastructure in various parts of the state.

Ojo urged employers who had requested for the services of corps members to make transportation arrangements for them at the end of the orientation.