Nigeria’ll Be Doomed With APC Govt– Fayose

The Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose has warned Nigerians against voting President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019.

Fayose warned that Nigeria will be doomed financially if Buhari was re-elected next year.

Speaking during his visit to the Senate President, Bukola Saraki in Abuja, Fayose said, “Why we are here is to equally salute their courage for doing what they have done to salvage the country from this government of beasts which has no value for humanity.

“Beasts destroy, beasts cannot be cultured, beasts cannot be managed, beasts have come to destroy the country.

“Let me say that we want to condemn in totality what happened to the deputy senate president, Ike Ekweremadu. It shows the level of their status. They behave like defeated souls who will stop at nothing to remain in power. If PDP had done this ahead of 2015 election, these people would not be in power.

“I want them to know that every plan without God will fail. I want the senators not to be intimidated. They should continue to struggle to make sure that this country is freed from the shackles of these taskmasters.

Speaking during a visit to the President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, Fayose commended the lawmakers who defected from the APC.

According to Fayose, “It is long overdue. All the shenanigans in Ekiti, all the manipulations in Ekiti, this was one of the reasons they did that to make sure they intimidate and prevent them from carrying out this national defection.

“They are defecting because of Nigerians, not PDP. Just that PDP is the credible alternative.

“If you look at killings, nobody even counts anymore. It has gone beyond counting. What they do represents the feeling of Nigerians”.