Defending champions Nigeria advanced into the final match of the football event of the 3rd African Youth Games (AYG) in Algiers last Wednesday after beating hosts Algeria 2-0.
In the semi-final match played at the August 20 Stadium, Adeleke Tobi put the 2014 winners ahead from the penalty kick spot, before John Shirsha extended the lead.
In the other semi-final match, Morocco beat Cameroon at the Sidi Moussa Stadium for a chance to avenge their 2-3 opening match loss to Nigeria last Friday evening.
Nigeria had come from two goals down to defeat the Moroccans with a brace from Divine Nwachukwu and a goal from Chidera Ejiofor yesterday.
The Nigerian side had gone on to record a commanding 5-0 win over Djibouti last Saturday.
Tidesports source reports that Nigeria won the football gold medal at the last edition of the AYG in Gaborone, Botswana in 2014.
Nigeria To Face Morocco In AYG Football Final
Defending champions Nigeria advanced into the final match of the football event of the 3rd African Youth Games (AYG) in Algiers last Wednesday after beating hosts Algeria 2-0.