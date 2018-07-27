I Can Act Any Movie Role – Eucharia Anunobi

Nollywood A-List actress, turned Pastor Eucharia Anunobi has revealed that being a pastor does not stop her from acting roles given to her. The actress stated this while reacting to reports that she stopped acting. “My individuality is different from whatever character I portray in a movie”, she said.

Speaking in a recent interview, she said, “some people think that when you become a minister of the gospel, you are not supposed to have a career, however, being a minister does not stop you from working.

“Since I started acting, I have never taken a break and I am not going there, I think what caused this misconception is that because of the activities of pirates, many movie producers were not publicising our works so when people don’t see you on movie adverts, they think that you are no longer on the scene.