Gilali Basketball Summer Camp To Train 80 Students This Year

Organisers of the Gilali Basketball Summer Camp say the programme is expected to train no fewer than 80 prospective basketballers in the upcoming 2018 edition of the camp.

Daddy Musa, who is at the head of the camp’s organising committee, said last Wednesday in Abuja that this year’s edition would hold at the Gilali Event Centre in Abuja.

The Tidesports source gathered that the camp which is the fifth in the series will have its 2018 edition holding from July 30 to August 29.

Musa said kids within the age bracket of 5 to 19 are eligible to participate in the month-long programme.

“We will teach them the basics of basketball and in line with what is obtainable in other parts of the world, we will stimulate the interest of the child in any sport.

“This event is a medium to engage children during this long vacation,’’ he said.

Musa further told newsmen that the overall objective of the camp was to encourage kids to have interest in playing basketball, so as to ultimately popularise the sport in the country.

Speaking on the basketball sport generally, he said it was a game of intellect.

“In this sport, the player must think fast on how to play the ball and who to pass the ball to. You must be physically and mentally fit to play the game.

“Now, we want to introduce the new rules of the game to our participants. We need to build these children now for future basketball competitions.

“This is because it is very possible for them to play basketball and continue their study,’’ Musa said.