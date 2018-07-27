FCA Backs Yusuf On Bribery Allegations

The Nigeria Football Coaches Association has pledged their support for embattled Super Eagles Assistant Coach, Salisu Yusuf, who insists that he is innocent of bribery allegations made against him.

This was after he was caught on camera taking cash from men posing as football agents in a “sting operation’’.

The Tidesports source reports that the footage was captured by controversial Ghanaian journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, in September 2017, and was broadcasted for the first time by BBC Africa Eye.

In the video, the chief coach of the Super Eagles, and first assistant during the 2018 FIFA World Cup, appeared to have received 1, 000 dollars (N360, 000) to select two players for the 2018 Championship of African Nations (CHAN) championship.

He was further promised 15 per cent by the men posing as football agents of the players once they are able to seal a deal abroad.

The association pledged their support in a statement by its Chairman, Ladan Bosso, who is also the head coach of the Nigeria Professional Football League Club, FC Ifeanyi Ubah.

According to the statement, the association said they did not believe the coach should be held liable for any wrongdoing, even though they respect the FIFA code of ethics.

“It is clear to the blind that the coach’s stand wasn’t distorted by the “triviality”of the pecuniary gift made to him.

“The players in question prior to the issuance of the gift had already made the team, and were in fact among the pillars of the team,” the statement said.

“We do not think that the integrity and reputation of football has been affected by this, though we shall investigate further as it dents the reputation of our association and members.

“Again, we think that the coach should be commended for stating clearly that players’ selection is based on performance.

“It makes no sense that our colleague, who earns over N3 million would stoop so low for pittance of 750 or 1000 dollars, which does not compare to the salary he earns. The trivial nature of what he received is the issue.”