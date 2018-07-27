Disabilities Association Dissolves LG Excos

The Chairman of Joint National Association of Persons Living With Disabilities (JONAP), Mr Kie Obomanu, has dissolved all Local Government Area Chapters of the association in Rivers State. This is to enable the leadership conduct fresh elections into the various offices of each chapter.

The Chairman, JONAP Rivers State made this known in a statement made available to The Tide, yes terday in Port Harcourt.

According to the statement, members of JONAP who are interested in contesting elections into different positions are hereby asked to start their campaign as election had been fixed from the 20th of August to the 27th of September, 2018.

Election, it stated, will be conducted in phases through the three senatorial districts of Rivers State with Rivers South-East holding from 27th of August to 5th of September, Rivers West from 6th of September to the 17th of September and Rivers East from 19th of September to 27th of September.

Consequent upon this, the statement added that a committee to conduct the elections would be headed by Adokie Ibulubo and stated other members of the committee including: Appah Ebenezer, Reginald Amadi, Hope Ben Amele and Justice Iheanyi Amadi, who will serve as secretary.

It urged those parading themselves as executives whose stock in trade is to hold negotiations on behalf of JONAP and extorting money for frivolous projects to desist forthwith or face the full wrath of the law.