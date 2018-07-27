Director Donates Football Boots To Dominion FC

The Director of One Boot One Youth (OBOY) in Africa, Henry Eze, has said that the organisation is set to encourage and motivate grassroots footballers in rural areas.

Eze said this shortly after he presented 36 pairs of boots to Dominion Sports Club, at State Primary School field, Elioparanwor, in Obio/Akpor Local government area, Rivers State.

According to him, the vision to develop grassroots football players was conceived six years ago, as most of them did not have money to buy a pair of boot to train.

“As former grassroots footballer, I know what some of them are going through financially, in fact, most of them cannot afford to buy a pair of boots not only in Nigeria but the entire Africa.

I thank God my dreams of developing and encourage grassroots footballers has come to reality,” Eze said.

Eze who played for Bussudor FC of Port Harcourt and currently playing for Stamford AFC, in London, further revealed that later this year he will also donate jerseys to any grassroots club.

Kiadum Edookor