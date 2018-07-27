Defections Excite Rivers Stakeholders

Some stakeholders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)in Rivers State have described the gale of defections in the National Assembly and other parts of the country as a “sign of the country’s political liberation”.

Member representing Obio/Akpor Constituency I in the Rivers State House of Assembly, Hon Martins Amaewhule, who spoke with newsmen in Port Harcourt said the defection of some APC Senators and House of Representatives was timely and a welcome development.

He said the APC had failed Nigerians in its avowed claims of providing credible leadership, noting that the party has offered only poverty and insecurity to the country.

Amaewhule, who is the Leader of the Rivers State House of Assembly said the APC was a bad omen for Nigeria’s political development as the party has lost its relevance in the country.

He commended the defecting federal and state lawmakers over their political vision and bold step to dump the APC for the PDP.

He said only the PDP can transform the country politically. “I am happy that the Senators and House of Representatives members have taken the right decision. The APC has brought pains and agony to Nigeria, with these defections, there is hope of political liberation for the country as a President will be elected on the platform of the PDP in 2019”.

On his part, the President General of a pro-PDP group, Grassroots Development Initiative, Hon Bright Amaewhule, also commended the decamped members of the APC for defecting to the PDP.

Amaewhule described the defection as the beginning of a new era in the politics of the nation.

The former Caretaker Committee Chairman of Obio/Akpor Local Government Area flayed the APC for plunging Nigeria into poverty and chaos.

“It is a welcome development that Nigerians are realising the viciousness of the APC. The party has not only mismanaged the country’s economy but also rendered Nigerians vulnerable to attacks. Insecurity in the country under the APC is unprecedented”.

Stories by Taneh Beemene