Banigo Lauds Foundation Over Care For Vulnerable

The Rivers State Deputy Governor, Dr. Ipalibo Harry has commended the David Bassey Ikpeme Foundation and Homes, for giving the vulnerable and less privileged children a life line.

The deputy governor made this commendation during an outreach visit to the children’s home to present food and other items at Eagle Island in Port Harcourt, last Wednesday.

Represented by her Senior Special Assistant, Inegogo Fubara, Banigo said she was amazed by the great work the foundation was doing for the children, describing their action as laudable.

According to her, she was at the home to extend a hand of fellowship to the children as part of her outreach programme for orphans, and expressed delight to see that the children were well fed and kept.

In her response, the Executive Director of the Bassey Ikpeme Foundation and Homes, Mrs. Koko Bassey said the foundation was not known as an orphanage or motherless baby’s home because the children were raised in a close knit family setting.

She said the children attend private schools, while those who were not academically inclined were exposed to vocational studies, while the eldest child was currently at Madonna University studying Optometry.