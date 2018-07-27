260,000 Uncollected PVCs In FCT – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the FCT has said that over 260,000 Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) have yet to be collected with 16,931 of the cards in Gwagwalada Area Council.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner in-charge of FCT, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, made the fact known in Abuja yesterday during a sensitisation meeting in Gwagwalada.

He said that the uncollected number of PVCs was worrisome and added that the commission would not extend the closing date of August 17 for voter registration.

Bello charged the Chairman of the council, Mr Adamu Mustapha-Danze, and all political party executives in the area to refocus on sensitisation rather than focusing only on campaigning.

He said the electorate ought to know and understand the importance and use of the cards before the 2019 general elections.

“If you don’t sensitise the people properly on the need to collect their cards, who will vote for you and how will you win?