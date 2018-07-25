Woman In Custody For Assaulting Domestic Servant

A Port Harcourt Magistrate Court has remanded in prison custody one Christiana Eze, for allegedly assaulting her house-help.

Christiana Eze a 31-year-old lady who resides at No. 8 Chiewurem Street, Rumuokuta in Port Harcourt has been remanded in prison custody for allegedly assaulting one Miss Beauty Uwagie by intentionally pouring boiled water on her.

The accused is being tried on a two-count charge of unlawfully assaulting Miss Beauty Uwagie by intentionally pouring boiled water all over her body which caused her harm and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 355 of the Criminal Code Cap 37 Vol 11 Laws of Rivers State of Nigeria 1999.

The charge sheet made available to The Tide also revealed that the accused also forcefully hired Miss Beauty Uwagie for the purpose of using her for forced labour which is also a punishment offence under Section 22 (a) of the trafficking in person prohibition enforcement administration Act, Law of Federation of Nigeria 2018.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the offence.

The accused was, however, granted bail for the sake of her little child who has refused to stay with the parents of the accused.

The case was, however adjourned to the 2nd and 3rd day of August for hearing.

Boma Ikiriko