Wike Is Nigeria’s Dev Trail Blazer – Don

A lecturer at the Ignatius Ajuru University of Education (IAUE), Rumuolumeni, Port Harcourt, Dr Iwarimie Uranta, has described Governor Nyesom Wike as Nigeria’s foremost development trail blazer going by his good governance expressed in the delivery of quality projects.

Speaking with The Tide in Port Harcourt yesterday on the governance and economy of the state, Uranta commended Chief Wike for what he described as his outstanding developmental strides.

Dr Uranta explained that the transformation of Rivers State under the watch of Chief Wike was real, pointing out that most of the projects being commissioned as part of his third anniversary depicted the governor as trail blazer.

The erudite scholar maintained that the gesture proved political opponents wrong on the leadership of the State.

According to him, “government is a process where leaders continue to do what is right”, and praised the state chief executive for doing what was right for Rivers people.

Dr Uranta of the Department of Political Science of the institution used the medium to urge the governor to concentrate on agriculture, the development of rural communities and the provision of cottage industries for the betterment of Rivers people.

As he put it, “no matter the state of things, the votes of Rivers people must count and the people will be allowed to determine their real leaders who had the yearnings of the electorate at heart”.

The lecturer, however, admonished Rivers people to support the governor in his quest to build better Rivers State.

On 2019 election, Dr Uranta used the opportunity to call for concerted efforts of all eligible voters to ensure that they participated in the ongoing voter registration exercise and ensure they obtained their permanent voter card which would enable them vote for the governor, come next year.

Bethel Toby