Why I Begged R-APC Members Not To Dump APC – Oshiomhole

National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Adams Oshiomhole, has disclosed why he has been begging members of the Reformed-APC, R-APC, not to leave.

Recall that 15 Senators today defected at plenary.

But the former Edo State governor said his actions so far towards reconciliation were not acts of cowardice.

Speaking with newsmen, Oshiomhole noted that his appeal to aggrieved members was all about restoring peace and getting justice for those who deserved it.

He said, “Throughout the weekend and up till today (Monday), many of the national dailies reported different stories with the impression that I have not been sleeping within the last one week as a result of alleged midnight meetings with aggrieved party members, who they say I have been begging not to leave the party.

“In some of the reports, the insinuations even went as far as saying that I made juicy offers to the aggrieved party members in stopping them from defecting. While I will not be too direct in reacting to such reports here, I will only say though I have been meeting aggrieved party members over whatever injustices they felt the party or some chieftains of the party had done to them. I have not been having sleepless nights as being reported, and also I am not in any way jittery.