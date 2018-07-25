Rivers Moves To End Unemployment …Trains Graduates On ICT

Worried by the spate of unemployment in Rivers State, the state government has embarked on a three-day manpower training workshop for its citizens to equip them for employment.

Making this known to The Tide in an exclusive interview at the weekend, Permanent Scretary, Ministry of Employment and Generation, Mr. Lawson Ikuru said the three-day workshop, which began last Thursday was targeted at training 900 graduates on Information and Communication Technology (ICT).

He stated that the workshop for job seekers is aimed at linking employeers of labour with trained potential employees in the state.

The permanent secretary explained that the essence of training job seekers was to be able to access the digital website, www.rivjobs.ng.

Ikuru also said the training covers digital marketing, workplace attitude, ethics and on how to prepare a marketable resume.

“We carried out employability need assessment and found out that in most cases, our graduates have no confidence and capacity to present themselves before employment panels”, he said.

He noted that the workshop was open to indigenes and non-indigenes of the state who are resident in the State.

Also speaking, a consultant trainer, Victor Briggs said the factor that makes one employable goes beyond university experience.

According to him, “we are in an era in which graduates need to add values, skills and experience. The worskhop titled, “Rivjobs Free Employability Training” was organised by the Rivers State Ministry of Employment and Generation at the ICT Centre in Port Harcourt.

Chinedu Wosu