PFN Boss Blames KSG For Tournament Postponement

The President of Para-Soccer Federation of Nigeria (PFN), Misbahu Didi, last Monday said preparations by host state, Katsina was responsible for the postponement of the third edition of National Para-Soccer League.

Didi told Tidesports source in Abuja that the league earlier scheduled to begin last week was indefinitely postponed due to the preparations by the host state.

“Katsina State as the host of the coming edition of the league are yet to finalise their readiness to host the nation.

“We are waiting for the readiness of Katsina State to commence the third edition of our league. We are in touch with them and hope they will soon communicate to us on their readiness.

“Once we get the message from Katsina, we will announce the date for the event so that all expected teams can come and participate in the league,’’ he said.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of FCT Para-Soccer Association, Sani Amar, one of those expected to present teams at the competition, said they were ready for the league.

“We are ready for the league, we have been training for some time now. We are ready to participate and win the league this time around.

“Our former players are coaches and star players in other teams but we still have what it takes to win,” he said.

Tidesports source reports that Kano State won the first two editions of the league which was established to develop the para-soccer sport in the country.