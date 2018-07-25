NYSC: 2, 100 Corps Members Expected For Orientation In Edo

No fewer than 2,100 corps members are expected for the 2018 Batch ‘B’ orientation exercise at the NYSC temporary orientation camp in Okada, Edo State.

The new State Coordinator of the scheme, Mr Adebayo Ojo disclosed this in an interview with newsmen in Benin yesterday.

Ojo said the registration of corps members had already commenced at the temporary orientation camp in Okada, in the Ovia North East Local Government Area of the state.

He said that the corps members were expected to take their oath of allegiance on Thursday, before the Edo Governor, who would declare the orientation exercise open.

The state coordinator said the corps members would be expected to participate in various para-military, as well as physical exercises, during their three-week stay in camp.

He explained that the exercise would prepare them for future challenges, in accordance with government’s intention to inculcate moral discipline and foster unity along ethnic and religious lines.

Ojo also said the corps members would be made to understand the cultural values and traditions of their host communities, so as to imbibe in them the spirit of national unity.

The state coordinator further said that at the end of the orientation, corps members would be posted to areas where their services were needed.

He added that majority of them would be posted to the rural areas where they would be expected to inculcate what they had learnt in the indigenes.

Ojo, however, said that corps employers were expected to not only provide welfare for the corps members, but to also improve on their welfare.

He appealed to employers of labour to desist from rejecting corps members posted to them.