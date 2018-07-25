Inform Buhari Of Nigeria’s Burning Issues, Udeogaranya Tells Oshiomhole

A chieftain of All Progressives Congress, APC, and a presidential aspirant of the party, Chief Charles Udeogaranya yesterday urged the APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole to always inform President Buhari of Nigeria’s burning issues.

In a statement, Udeogaranya said: “As a former political party chairman, I be:ieve that it will amount to disservice for me not to guide Mr. Oshiomohle in running party affairs, hence he is just a greenhorn on party administration.

“Oshiomole should kindly backtrack from telling President Buhari of none existing right of first refusal of party nomination and instead inform him that Nigeria has overtaken India as a home of the largest poor people in the world.

“Oshiomohle should inform Mr President that Nigerians are now not allowed to stay in hotels in a particular foreign nation’s city. He should please inform Mr. President that Naira is yet to equal 1 US dollar and that since his government devalued the Naira , workers’ wages have not been increased.

“There are issues like vote buying, which have mesmerised his anti corruption fight and insecurity of lives and properties, that Nigeria is now not considered as a safe haven for global tourists and foreign investments as it used to be.

“I believe that the role of a party administration has to do with bringing burning national issues on the table of those the party helped to assume public offices for good governance.”