Housewife Lists Causes Of Divorce

A Port Harcourt-based civil servant and housewife, Mrs Glory Chukwu has attributed the incessant cases of divorce among couples to lack of understanding, barreness, cheating, poverty and absence of love.

Mrs Chukwu, who stated this while speaking with The Tide in Port Harcourt at the weekend explained that dissolution of a marriage among couples was the reason why some children were exposed to many dangers because the children would not be well trained, protected and most of the time frustrated.

She warned couples to always remain in their marriage no matter what happened and urged prospective couples not to jump into any marriage that would not last because of wealth and other material things for the betterment of their children and the family.

According to her, “to maintain your marriage vow, you must be honest to each other, value each other and be ready to sacrifice your precious time together”.

Chukwu also told the society to condemn the trend and urged the government to make more effort to prevent the act.

Baribuma Deele