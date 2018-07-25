Group Condemns F-SARS’ Attack On Obuzor

The leadership of D-Source Connect Group has condemned, in strongest terms, the brutality and inhuman treatment meted out to one of the Senior Special Assistants to Governor Nyesom Wike on New Media, Hon. Marshal Obuzor, by men of Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (F-­SARS) in Rivers State.

The group warned that Rivers people cannot be intimidated by the instruments of the All Progressives Congress-led Federal Government, which was hell bent on instilling fear in the hearts of Rivers people so that they can have a free reign and rig the 2019 general elections.

In a statement in Port Harcourt, the leader of the group, Barrister Dike Vincent Amadi said that the attack on Hon Marshal Obuzor by men of F-SARS was barbaric, anti-democratic, and must be condemned by all men of good conscience.

In the statement signed by the Publicity Secretary, Bright Jossy, the group maintained that no amount of intimidation from agents of APC-Ied Federal Government would weaken Rivers people to allow APC forcefully take over Rivers State.

He further vowed to mobilize the youth of Rivers State against all anti-democratic forces, adding, “Unfortunately, they have shown their hands too early, and their evil machinations has failed already.”

Dike, reiterated that “Rivers people are solidly behind the administration of Governor Nyesom Wike because of his outstanding commitment to the development of Rivers State, which has earned him several international and national recognitions.”

The group further called for the immediate dismissal of the Commander of F-SARS in Rivers State, ACP Akin Fakorede from the Nigerian Police Force for his anti-democratic activities in Rivers State.

Susan Serekara-Nwikhana