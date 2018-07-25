Ezekwesili Criticises IGP On Invasion Of Saraki, Ekweremadu’s Residences

Former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili, has criticised the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris over the invasion of Senate President, Bukola Saraki’s residence.

The Police yesterday morning blocked the Senate President Bukola Saraki’s convoy at Lake Chad junction in Abuja.

He was reportedly on his way to report to the police headquarters following his invitation for questioning by the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris over Offa bank robbery.

Also, the Department of State Security (DSS) and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) yesterday morning laid siege to the residence of the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu in Abuja.

Ezekwesili, reacting to the development called on IGP Idris to retrace his steps, follow processes and respect that the country is running a system of democracy.

She further described the invasion as ‘low-quality policing tactics.’

The former minister on her Twitter page wrote: “What exactly are the officers of the IG of Police, Ibrahim Idris doing with such brazen low-quality policing tactics?”

“Please let the IGP know immediately that this is a democracy. There are laid down processes that must be followed at all times for everyone.”