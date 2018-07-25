Evil Of Bring-Him-Down Syndrome

The human society is facing a lot of conspiratorial theories. Bring-him-down syndrome is another societal menace troubling the fabric of the Nigerian society after corruption.

This age-long-syndrome has been in existence for thousand years now. It takes many ways to manifest its existence in human society.

The first bring-him-down attack was recorded in Genesis 4, when Cain killed his brother, Abel. Abel offered a good sacrifice to God while Cain negligently offered his own. And God accepted the well offered sacrifice of his brother, Abel.

Also, Esau in the book of Genesis 27, was tactically brought down by the aid of Rebecca, his mother, to favour his brother, Jacob.

Again, Joseph, the dreamer, the son of Jacob, was tactically sold by his brothers to stop his dream from coming to pass. When they sold him, they thought he had been brought down totally in order not to fulfill his dream. It was through God’s intervention that he got promotion in Egypt.

In Judges 11, Jephthah was thrown out by his brother because he was the son of a harlot.

Indeed, bring-him-down syndrome is not alien and new in the world. It is even a common trend in the world today.

About ten years ago, Anthony Joshua, the heavy weight boxing champion, was rejected in Nigeria. Today, Nigerian government is scrambling to recognise the rejected boxing hero. This is because Joshua has won laurels and he is making United Kingdom proud in the comity of nations. The Ekiti State-born boxer has nationalised in the United Kingdom.

Dr Jeremiah Abalaka was not given opportunity or support to continue his experiment in order to substantiate his claim on HIV cure. He was shouted down by the Federal Government then.

Also, few months ago, a Professor at the Michael Okpara University, claimed he had had a breakthrough in HIV cure. Rather than supporting his effort, the government did not waste time to dismiss his claim.

So many talented Nigerians have left the shore of Nigeria while many Nigerians are afraid to showcase their intellectual prowess because of the evil of bring-him-down syndrome.

In politics, so many best brains that would have turned the fortunes of Nigerians around positively were eliminated or denied opportunity to serve the nation.

Late Dr Deinma Denis Fiberesima refused to share the state cake of Rivers State some years ago. He was the Commissioner for Health. He resigned his appointment as a commissioner. Up till now, his good gesture has not been immortalised.

Evil of bring-him-down syndrome is staring us in the face. It is observationally clear that in Nigeria, any leader who wants to pursue policies that will benefit the masses is pulled down without delay, while those who loot the nation’s treasury are celebrated with impunity to the detriment of the populace.

Today, Nigeria as a nation is lagging behind due to bring-him-down syndrome. So many spirited Nigerians have been brought down and frustrated for life.

Bring-him-down syndrome has some fatal consequences on our lives. These include under-development, poverty, ethnic sentiment, religious and political rivalries, favouritism and nepotism, among others.

The menace rears its ugly head in virtually every institution in the country. We have had several cases in this country whereby some high-ranking officers were demoted or sacked for the favoured ones to assume the highest positions of service in the land.

A society that does not encourage hard work is doomed for darkness. No good nation on earth brings down its citizens if it must have breakthrough in science and technology.

Nigeria as a sovereign nation must, therefore, eschew bring-him-down syndrome that is prevalent in our society. We should rise against the syndrome now, for a better future.

Ogwuonuonu wrote in from Port Harcourt.

Frank Ogwuonuonu