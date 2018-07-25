Don Urges Youth To Write Books

A Professor of Social Sciences in the Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, (IAUE), Rumuolumeni, Port Harcourt, Prof Allafuro Epelle says book writing can alleviate poverty and create employment.

Prof Epelle, who doubles as the Dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences in the institution, urged Nigerian youth to be involved in book writing and reading to curb vices in the society.

The university teacher told The Tide that rather than youths being involved in criminality and other vices, writing books would provide a source of income and alleviate poverty.

Prof Epelle who said this at the launch of a book titled, “The Untold Story of a Youth Corper” by Mr Temple Ekpor, at Ignatius Ajuru University Campus, Rumuolumeni, decried the poor reading culture amongst students and youths, and appealed to them to embrace reading culture for enhanced education.

According to him, book writing could also curb unemployment because institutions and schools depend on writing books to teach students and appealed to parents to inculcate moral values in their children and wards to make them true ambassadors of the society.

He lauded the Author, Temple Ekpor for investing his resources in writing the book and described his efforts as worthy of emulation.

Chinedu Wosu