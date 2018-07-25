‘Disburse Abacha’s Loot To Oil Producing Communities’

Executive Chairman of Opobo/Nkoro Local Government Area, Eugene Patesi Jaja has urged the Federal Government to share recovered $322 million Abacha loot to the nine oil producing states.

Speaking with The Tide in Opobo Town recently, Jaja said the looting fund was part of the money generated from the oil producing states and therefore should be returned to those states for the development of the areas rather than sharing it N5000 to over 30,000 indigent Nigerians.

He also suggested that since the looted funds belonged to the Federal Government, and there is a Federation Account in which funds are shared to the local, states and federal governments, all the three tiers of government should share in the loot.

He maintained that such money could also be used to establish employment opportunities through the establishment of cottage industries in the six geo-political zones in Nigeria.

The council boss averred that this could create and offer job opportunities to Nigerians while admonishing that the Federal Government should show a high level of honesty and transparency by not disbursing the funds since it may not go round to all Nigerians.

He alleged that even the looted funds had been re-looted by corrupt leaders of the nation after the recovery rather than in vesting it in the development of Nigeria.

Jaja said, the fund must be invested for the growth of the economy, adding that the fund should first be appropriated by the National Assembly.

Bethel Toby