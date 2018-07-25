CSOs Urge NASS To Harmonise, Pass Audit Service Bill

Some Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) have called on the National Assembly to expedite action on the passage of the Federal Audit Service Commission Bill 2018 for accountability and transparency in government businesses.

The organisations, Paradigm Leadership Support Initiative (PLSI), BudgiT Foundation and Connected Development (CODE) made this known at a press conference on the state of the bill in Abuja yesterday.

The Chief Executive of CODE, Mr Hamzat Lawal, said that it was time to get the auditing right to fight corruption in the country.

Lawal said if the bill was passed, it would empower the auditor-general to carry out audits of all revenues accruing to the federation and expenditures from all sources, grants as well as loans accruable to MDAs.

He said the commission would also be empowered to carry out performance audit by ensuring that the Federal Government and its agencies’ business was economical, efficiently and expertly performed.